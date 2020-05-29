Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Sonata

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 5178467
  2. 5178467
  3. 5178467
  4. 5178467
  5. 5178467
  6. 5178467
  7. 5178467
  8. 5178467
  9. 5178467
  10. 5178467
  11. 5178467
  12. 5178467
  13. 5178467
  14. 5178467
  15. 5178467
  16. 5178467
  17. 5178467
  18. 5178467
  19. 5178467
  20. 5178467
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,328KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5178467
  • Stock #: P0877A
  • VIN: 5NPET46F89H415678
Exterior Colour
Red

Red Sonata | V6 3.3L Hurry in for this 2009 Hyundai Sonata! This certified pre-owned Sedan is powered by a V6 3.3L engine with a transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 4-door Large Passenger Car, 5-passenger vehicle. More information: Tires - Front Performance, Power Windows, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Power Driver Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, A/C, Front Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Front Reading Lamps, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Power Outlet, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Power Steering, Satellite Radio, Fog Lamps, Trip Computer, Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Air Bag, MP3 Player, Power Mirror(s), Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat Call now and book a test-drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 27,394 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 52,088 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 14,176 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory