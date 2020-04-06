2009 Kia Sorento

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Additional Features Knee Air Bag

A/T

Gasoline Fuel

5-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.