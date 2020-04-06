Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Kia Sorento

L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Sorento

L

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

  1. 4844481
  2. 4844481
  3. 4844481
  4. 4844481
  5. 4844481
  6. 4844481
  7. 4844481
  8. 4844481
  9. 4844481
  10. 4844481
  11. 4844481
  12. 4844481
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,505KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844481
  • Stock #: N9344B
  • VIN: KNDJC735395895205
Exterior Colour
Clear White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4WD 4dr 3.3L, This vehicle is being sold ?as is,? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call or text for details. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From James Braden Nissan

2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 28,335 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i
 49,254 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 43,192 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613507XXXX

(click to show)

6135075261

Send A Message