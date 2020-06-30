Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

185,606 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

X w/Premium Pkg

X w/Premium Pkg

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5326763
  • VIN: JF2SH63629H756175

185,606KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,606 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

All vehicles are Professional cleaned. Certified.

Included in the price of the vehicle is a, compimentary full tank of gas, licence transfer, oil change and a 12 month warranty

No hidden fees. No administration fees. No sales pressure.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

Detail: 613-531-8885
