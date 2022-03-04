Menu
2009 Toyota Camry

118,211 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

2009 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8590799
  • Stock #: 61463
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K69U100981

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 118,211 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 118,211 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Wheel Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Front Side Air Bag, Flo...

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
