$7,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-389-6359
2009 Toyota Corolla
LE Only 85K & $69 BiWeekly OAC*
Location
D&D Auto Services Ltd
1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2
613-389-6359
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8358318
- Stock #: 1065
- VIN: 2T1BU40EX9C077784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate One Owner Corolla Le ready to Go !! Includes Carfax & UCDA Vehicle History Reports and comes with AC, ABS Brakes, MP3 Cd Player, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 2 Fobs, Power Remote Trunk Release, Flip Down Rear Seats, Auxiliary Inputs and Outlets, Side Air Bags, Cruise, Cup Holders, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Windows and Tilt / Telescopic Steering Wheel, Wood Trim Interior,
Factory Winter Mats and Extra Winter Tires on Rims CERTIFIED, SERVICED, DRIPLESS RUSTPROOF PROTECTED AND A 6 MONTH/6K POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. *FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC*. $69 Bi-WEEKLY PAYMENT CALCULATED ON 5 YEAR TERM AND DOES NOT INCLUDE HST OR LICENSING. NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS PROMO ON NOW !!! Vehicle has had Engine Replaced and works Great. Come try it Soon !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.