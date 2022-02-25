Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

85,500 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

D&D Auto Services Ltd

613-389-6359

LE Only 85K & $69 BiWeekly OAC*

Location

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8358318
  • Stock #: 1065
  • VIN: 2T1BU40EX9C077784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

  Immaculate One Owner Corolla Le ready to Go !!  Includes Carfax & UCDA Vehicle History Reports and comes with AC, ABS Brakes, MP3 Cd Player, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 2 Fobs, Power Remote Trunk Release, Flip Down Rear Seats, Auxiliary Inputs and Outlets, Side Air Bags, Cruise, Cup Holders, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Windows and  Tilt / Telescopic Steering Wheel, Wood Trim Interior,
Factory Winter Mats and Extra Winter Tires on Rims CERTIFIED, SERVICED, DRIPLESS RUSTPROOF PROTECTED AND A 6 MONTH/6K POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC*. $69 Bi-WEEKLY PAYMENT CALCULATED ON 5 YEAR TERM AND DOES NOT INCLUDE HST OR LICENSING.  NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS PROMO ON NOW !!!  Vehicle has had Engine Replaced and works Great.  Come try it Soon !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

613-389-6359

