2010 Chevrolet Aveo

160,000 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT

LT

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6474379
  • VIN: 3G1TC6DE3AL136178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 Comes with a set of winter rims, tires and summer tires.

 

All vehicles are professionally cleaned and certified.  Included in the price of the vehicle is,  a complimentary full tank of gas, license transfer, oil change, 3 month warranty.

No hidden fees. No mark-up games. No sales pressure.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wagmarr Auto Sales

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

