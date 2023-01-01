Menu
2010 Chevrolet Impala

261,111 KM

Details Description Features

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2010 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LT- Remote Start - OnStar

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LT- Remote Start - OnStar

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

261,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562144
  • Stock #: 31325
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EK7A1165134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 261,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, OnStar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

The 2010 Chevrolet Impala doesn't only offer great value, it also has an abundance of interior space, family-friendly features and top safety and reliability ratings. This 2010 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2010 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe, and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value. This sedan has 261,111 kms. It's dark blue in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 207HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Onstar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD), A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
