$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2010 Chevrolet Impala
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LT- Remote Start - OnStar
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
261,111KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562144
- Stock #: 31325
- VIN: 2G1WB5EK7A1165134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 261,111 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Chevrolet Impala doesn't only offer great value, it also has an abundance of interior space, family-friendly features and top safety and reliability ratings. This 2010 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2010 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe, and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value. This sedan has 261,111 kms. It's dark blue in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 207HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Onstar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD), A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Passeng...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4