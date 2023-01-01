$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
237,111KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9587248
- Stock #: 63668
- VIN: 3GCRKREA3AG122372
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 237,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck you want. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 237,111 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD), Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Chrome Wheels, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Passenger Vanity Mirro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4