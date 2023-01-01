Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

237,111 KM

613-549-1311

LS Cheyenne Edition

LS Cheyenne Edition

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

237,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587248
  • Stock #: 63668
  • VIN: 3GCRKREA3AG122372

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 237,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck you want. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 237,111 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD), Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Chrome Wheels, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Passenger Vanity Mirror

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

