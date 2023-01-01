2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 1 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9587248

9587248 Stock #: 63668

63668 VIN: 3GCRKREA3AG122372

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 237,111 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD), Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Chrome Wheels, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Passenger Vanity Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.