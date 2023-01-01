$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition- Certified
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
371,169KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9609808
- Stock #: 23294A
- VIN: 1GCSKREA4AZ223843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 23294A
- Mileage 371,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency, and technology, the Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck you want. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 371,169 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Vehicle Features
4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD),CD Player,Power Steering,Conventional Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Power Mirror(s),Split Bench Seat,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Power Door Locks,Front Disc/Rear Drum B...
