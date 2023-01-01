Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

371,169 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition- Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition- Certified

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
371,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9609808
  • Stock #: 23294A
  • VIN: 1GCSKREA4AZ223843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 23294A
  • Mileage 371,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency, and technology, the Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck you want. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 371,169 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD),CD Player,Power Steering,Conventional Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Power Mirror(s),Split Bench Seat,Four Wheel Drive,Tires - Front All-Season,Power Door Locks,Front Disc/Rear Drum B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 202,799 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 74,086 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 54,532 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory