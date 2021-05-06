2010 Chrysler Sebring

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 9 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7086739

7086739 Stock #: P01237A

P01237A VIN: 1C3CC5FV4AN230895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P01237A

Mileage 183,924 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Body Colour Moulding 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires 3.5L HO MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE STONE WHITE 26B TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year SIRIUS subscription service UConnect phone w/voice command (6) Boston Acoustics speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.