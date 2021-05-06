Menu
2010 Chrysler Sebring

183,924 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2010 Chrysler Sebring

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,924KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7086739
  • Stock #: P01237A
  • VIN: 1C3CC5FV4AN230895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P01237A
  • Mileage 183,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Sebring Limited

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body Colour Moulding
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P215/55R18 all-season touring BSW tires
3.5L HO MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE
PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE
STONE WHITE
26B TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year SIRIUS subscription service UConnect phone w/voice command (6) Boston Acoustics speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
