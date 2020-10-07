Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

D&D Auto Services Ltd

613-389-6359

SE Stow & Go !! Only $96 BiWeekly OAC*

Location

1671 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6191496
  • Stock #: 1033
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR172270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black and beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade in Great Condition with a Carfax Clean Vehicle History Report and Extensive Regular Maintenance Records. AC, Auxiliary Inputs and Outputs, Cup Holders, Cruise, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel, MP3 CD Player, Power Locks, Mirrors and Windows. Rear AC and Heat, Stow and Go  Seating, Roof Racks and a Tow Bar Receiver. Certified, Serviced, Dripless Rustproofing Protected and a 6 Month 6000KM Warranty Included, Max $1000 per claim. *FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC. $96 BI-WEEKLY PAYMENT BASED ON 3 YEAR TERM AND DOES NOT INCLUDE HST OR LICENSING.  NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS PROMO ON NOW !!!  LETS CHAT SOON !!!      

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
MP3 Player
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

