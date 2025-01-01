$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
301,225KM
VIN 3D4PG5FV0AT126652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 301,225 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control
This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 301,225 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT, 28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYS...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
