Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 301,225 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2010 Dodge Journey

301,225 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12541814

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
301,225KM
VIN 3D4PG5FV0AT126652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 301,225 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 301,225 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT, 28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYS...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST- Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST- Low Mileage 29,325 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio for sale in Kingston, ON
2013 Kia Rio 241,372 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 105,101 KM $42,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2010 Dodge Journey