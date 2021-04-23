Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

235,852 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 7014032
  2. 7014032
  3. 7014032
  4. 7014032
  5. 7014032
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

235,852KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7014032
  • Stock #: 58473
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB1AT238960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 235,852 KM

Vehicle Description

JourneySE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Front/rear floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone temp control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD)
SILVER STEEL METALLIC
22F CANADA VALUE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed automatic trans
SE PLUS GROUP -inc: air filtering black side roof rails cargo compartment cover interior observation mirror leather wrapped shift knob leather wrapped steering wheel overhead console passenger assist handles security alarm SIRIUS satellite ra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2008 Buick Enclave CX
 287,192 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Hyundai Tiburon...
 44,641 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 114,178 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory