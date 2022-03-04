$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION
224,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8472414
- Stock #: 26397
- VIN: 1GTSKUEA0AZ150098
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 224,477 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 224,477 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD), Conventional Spare Tire, MP3 Player, Engine Immobilizer, Tow Hooks, Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, Aut...
