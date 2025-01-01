Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Accent

241,926 KM

Details Features

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle
12818803

2010 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

  1. 1753995440
  2. 1753995442
  3. 1753995440
  4. 1753995441
  5. 1753995440
  6. 1753995441
  7. 1753995465
Contact Seller

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,926KM
VIN KMHCN4BC8AU436498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petersen's Garage

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Kingston, ON
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 149,808 KM $7,200 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla CE 103,224 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V SE for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Honda CR-V SE 191,040 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Email Petersen's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-1048

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

2010 Hyundai Accent