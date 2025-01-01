$4,400+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn Auto GL
2010 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn Auto GL
Location
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-1048
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,926KM
VIN KMHCN4BC8AU436498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,926 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Petersen's Garage
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 149,808 KM $7,200 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla CE 103,224 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V SE 191,040 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Email Petersen's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-546-XXXX(click to show)
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing>
Petersen's Garage
613-546-1048
2010 Hyundai Accent