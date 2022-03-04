Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

185,258 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

185,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8485911
  • Stock #: P01528A
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG3AH404662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # P01528A
  • Mileage 185,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 185,258 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear Head Air Bag, A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Front Head Air Bag, Privacy Glass, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Spoiler, Bluetooth Connection, Pass-Thro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

