2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL W/SPORT
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
185,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8485911
- Stock #: P01528A
- VIN: 5NMSGDAG3AH404662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 185,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 185,258 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Rear Head Air Bag, A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Front Head Air Bag, Privacy Glass, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Spoiler, Bluetooth Connection, Pass-Thro...
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4