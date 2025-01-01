Menu
Spacious comfortable seats, amazing safety ratings, unique style and lots more. This Kia Soul lets you enjoy in numerous perks for a very low price tag. This 2010 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The youth-oriented 2010 Kia Soul offers unique looks and a surprising number of features at an affordable price. This vehicle is distinctively styled boxy 5-door with a high roofline and long wheelbase specifically designed to appeal to the youth market. The modern-looking interior is designed to highlight the feature-rich standard sound system, which provides SIRIUS Satellite Radio and a USB port for iPod? connectivity and controllability via the audio system and steering wheel buttons. This wagon has 159,600 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2010 Kia Soul

159,600 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Kia Soul

2U

2010 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,600KM
VIN KNDJT2A20A7082599

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311

