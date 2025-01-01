$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Kia Soul
2U
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious comfortable seats, amazing safety ratings, unique style and lots more. This Kia Soul lets you enjoy in numerous perks for a very low price tag. This 2010 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The youth-oriented 2010 Kia Soul offers unique looks and a surprising number of features at an affordable price. This vehicle is distinctively styled boxy 5-door with a high roofline and long wheelbase specifically designed to appeal to the youth market. The modern-looking interior is designed to highlight the feature-rich standard sound system, which provides SIRIUS Satellite Radio and a USB port for iPod? connectivity and controllability via the audio system and steering wheel buttons. This wagon has 159,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
