2010 Lincoln MKZ

166,785 KM

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2010 Lincoln MKZ

2010 Lincoln MKZ

base- Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2010 Lincoln MKZ

base- Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

166,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9539308
  • Stock #: 63616
  • VIN: 3LNHL2JC2AR602085

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 63616
  • Mileage 166,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

With its sleek, eye catching exterior and long list of standard features, the Lincoln MKZ is a solid luxury choice. This 2010 Lincoln MKZ is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. It gives you the luxury you'd expect from a luxury car combined with the reliability and value of a North American sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This sedan has 166,785 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear Head Air Bag, A/C, All Wheel Drive, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Front Head Air Bag, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Front Perform...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
