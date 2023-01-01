2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 5 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10549884

10549884 Stock #: 10762

10762 VIN: WDDGF8BB2AF384510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10762

Mileage 93,551 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.