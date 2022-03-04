$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Vans
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
174,712KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589779
- Stock #: 61458
- VIN: WD3BF3CCXA5453569
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 61458
- Mileage 174,712 KM
Vehicle Description
This van has 174,712 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, CD Player, Passenger Air Bag, ABS, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitor, Bucket Seats, Adjust...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4