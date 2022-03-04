Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

174,712 KM

Details Description Features

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

174,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8589779
  • Stock #: 61458
  • VIN: WD3BF3CCXA5453569

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 61458
  • Mileage 174,712 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo 3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This van has 174,712 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, CD Player, Passenger Air Bag, ABS, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitor, Bucket Seats, Adjust...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

