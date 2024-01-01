$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
2010 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S
2010 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,272KM
VIN WMWMF7C59ATZ34722
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 25033AA
- Mileage 109,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,
This Mini Cooper Hardtop delivers an unmatched driving feel and handling. This 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop is a compact, four-passenger sports coupe that offers driving thrills while returning great gas mileage.Two new packages are available for 2010. Intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the MINI name, the Mayfair and Camden packages feature unique alloy wheels, special paint and popular options. This coupe has 109,272 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, CD Player, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Trip Computer, Automatic Headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Fog ...
Taylor Automall
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
2010 MINI Cooper