2010 RAM 1500

219,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

613-634-4401

2010 RAM 1500

2010 RAM 1500

Ram Laramie

2010 RAM 1500

Ram Laramie

Location

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

1155 Midland Ave, Kingston, ON K7P 2X8

613-634-4401

  7. 5380892
  Listing ID: 5380892
  VIN: 1D7RV1CT8AS159445

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

219,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified. Incls 3 month powertrain warranty. CarFax Report. Oil Change Complete. Clean & Detailed. Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AIR CONDITIONED SEATS
Running Boards
Towing Package
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rearview Camera
Remote/Keyless Entry

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

Tallen's Auto Sales Ltd

1155 Midland Ave, Kingston, ON K7P 2X8

