2011 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 1 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8985304

8985304 Stock #: 22523AA

22523AA VIN: 5UXWX7C58BL731149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 22523AA

Mileage 170,187 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Heated Mirrors,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Outlet,Bucket Seats,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Rear Bench Seat,Heated Front Seat(s),Power Door Locks,Woodgrain Interior Trim,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Cargo Shade,Turbocharged,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.