2011 BMW X3
35i- Certified
170,187KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8985304
- Stock #: 22523AA
- VIN: 5UXWX7C58BL731149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 22523AA
- Mileage 170,187 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 BMW X3 offers superb maneuverability and performance that is rarely seen in an SUV. This 2011 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2011 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fit and finish.This SUV has 170,187 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Outlet,Bucket Seats,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Rear Bench Seat,Heated Front Seat(s),Power Door Locks,Woodgrain Interior Trim,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Cargo Shade,Turbocharged,...
