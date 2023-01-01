$6,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LS+ w/1SB- Certified - $81 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
139,377KM
Used
VIN 1G1PA5SH9B7272108
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 139,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The compact 2011 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 139,377 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $80.23 with $0 down for 48 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $8343 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD),ABS,Traction Control,Trip Computer,Passenger Air Bag,Power Steering,Automatic Headlights,Knee Air Bag,Driver Air Bag,CD Player,Rear Defrost,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Keyless Entry,Bucket Seats,Temporary Spare Tire...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
