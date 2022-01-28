2011 Chevrolet Cruze

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 5 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8251623

8251623 Stock #: P01502

P01502 VIN: 1G1PH5S95B7207471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC

Body Style Sedan

Stock # P01502

Mileage 48,521 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD), AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auxiliary Audio Inpu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.