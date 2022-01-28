$9,998+ tax & licensing
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ Turbo w/1SA
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
48,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8251623
- Stock #: P01502
- VIN: 1G1PH5S95B7207471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # P01502
- Mileage 48,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The compact 2011 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This low mileage sedan has just 48,521 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gold mist metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.33 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $11474 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD), AM/FM Stereo, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4