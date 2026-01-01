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2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
179,819KM
VIN 2CNFLEE54B6345847
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors
Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is an easy choice for family crossovers. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere.
This SUV has 179,819 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is an easy choice for family crossovers. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere.
This SUV has 179,819 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2011 Chevrolet Equinox