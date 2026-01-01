Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors</b><br> <br> Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is an easy choice for family crossovers. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.<br> <br>The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere.<br> <br>This SUV has 179,819 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

179,819 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14085132

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
179,819KM
VIN 2CNFLEE54B6345847

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors

Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is an easy choice for family crossovers. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere.

This SUV has 179,819 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 179,819 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris for sale in Kingston, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris 270,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring for sale in Nepean, ON
2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 22,952 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kingston Chevrolet Buick GMC

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-549-1311

2011 Chevrolet Equinox