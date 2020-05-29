+ taxes & licensing
Brown Equinox 1LT Sport Utility | 4-Cyl 2.4L | 6-Speed A/T Hurry in for this 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT! This certified pre-owned Sport Utility is powered by a 4-Cyl 2.4L engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 2WD SUV, 5-passenger vehicle with an interior featuring Navigation and more! More information: ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Driver Air Bag, ABS, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, CD Player, Fog Lamps, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Bench Seat, Tires - Front All-Season, Security System, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Stability Control, Front Head Air Bag, Climate Control, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, A/C, Cloth Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Front Reading Lamps, Child Safety Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Outlet, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auxiliary Audio Input, Navigation from Telematics, Front Side Air Bag, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats Call now and book a test-drive today!
