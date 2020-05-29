Menu
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,949KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5178461
  • Stock #: 19383AA
  • VIN: 2CNALDEC5B6268988
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Brown Equinox 1LT Sport Utility | 4-Cyl 2.4L | 6-Speed A/T Hurry in for this 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT! This certified pre-owned Sport Utility is powered by a 4-Cyl 2.4L engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 2WD SUV, 5-passenger vehicle with an interior featuring Navigation and more! More information: ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Driver Air Bag, ABS, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, CD Player, Fog Lamps, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Power Steering, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Bench Seat, Tires - Front All-Season, Security System, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Stability Control, Front Head Air Bag, Climate Control, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, A/C, Cloth Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Front Reading Lamps, Child Safety Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Outlet, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auxiliary Audio Input, Navigation from Telematics, Front Side Air Bag, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats Call now and book a test-drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

