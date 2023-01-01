$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,037KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10022148
- Stock #: 23256A
- VIN: 1G1ZC5EU3BF151303
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23256A
- Mileage 162,037 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 162,037 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Stability Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Brake Assist, Passenger Air Bag...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4