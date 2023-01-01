Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

162,037 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,037KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10022148
  Stock #: 23256A
  VIN: 1G1ZC5EU3BF151303

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23256A
  • Mileage 162,037 KM

Vehicle Description

The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 162,037 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Stability Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Brake Assist, Passenger Air Bag...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
