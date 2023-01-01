Menu
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

185,452 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

LT w/1SC- Remote Start - Bluetooth

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

185,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9609820
  • Stock #: 63762
  • VIN: 1GNSKBE05BR189175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 185,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

The 2011 Chevy Tahoe is aimed at shoppers who require a lavish interior space along with stern towing capacity while also offering a well-trimmed cabin and convenient tech features. This 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2011 Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff. And with a huge maximum towing capability and ample horsepower and torque, you’ve got the power you need to get the job done. This SUV has 185,452 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

SEATS FRONT NON-HEATED BUCKETS -inc: 6-way pwr driver & front passenger seats w/manual lumbar control adjustable head restraints floor console rear storage pockets (STD), TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE ...

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

