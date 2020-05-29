+ taxes & licensing
613-549-1311
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
+ taxes & licensing
Fiesta Hatchback SE | 1.6L 4-Cyl | A/T | FWD | 132,666 KM Looking for a great deal on a small car? Hurry in for a great deal on this 2011 Ford Fiesta SE with 132,666 kilometers. This certified pre-owned Hatchback is powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission, Front-Wheel-Drive and excellent city/highway fuel economy. Call now and book a test-drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4