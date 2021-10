$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 6 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7716184

7716184 Stock #: 22006A

22006A VIN: 5XYKT3A25BG083617

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 174,648 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, MP3 Play...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.