2011 Mazda CX-7

362,447 KM

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

GS- Aluminum Wheels

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

362,447KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138422
  • Stock #: 23372AB
  • VIN: JM3ER4C35B0370511

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 362,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

If you desire a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy both demands, according to KBB.com. This 2011 Mazda CX-7 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2011 Mazda CX-7 is one of the sportiest compact SUVs available. If you looking for a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy all of your needs. This SUV has 362,447 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Outlet, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Front Reading Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Locks, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Security System, ...

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

