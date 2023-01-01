$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda CX-7
GS- Aluminum Wheels
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
362,447KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10138422
- Stock #: 23372AB
- VIN: JM3ER4C35B0370511
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 362,447 KM
Vehicle Description
If you desire a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy both demands, according to KBB.com. This 2011 Mazda CX-7 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2011 Mazda CX-7 is one of the sportiest compact SUVs available. If you looking for a vehicle worthy of driving on winding roads, but you have the responsibility of safely transporting your family, the CX-7 is one crossover SUV that can satisfy all of your needs. This SUV has 362,447 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Doors, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Outlet, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Front Reading Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Locks, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Security System, ...
