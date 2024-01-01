2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Menu
?? Zoom into the Future with the 2011 Mazda 2! ??

Looking for a ride thats big on style, fuel efficiency, and fun? Meet the 2011 Mazda 2! This compact charmer packs a punch with its peppy 1.5-liter engine, delivering zippy performance thatll put a smile on your face every time you hit the road. Whether youre zipping through city streets or cruising down the highway, the Mazda 2s nimble handling and responsive steering make every drive a delight.

But wait, theres more! Inside, youll find a surprisingly spacious cabin that comfortably seats five, along with ample cargo space for all your gear. Plus, with its impressive fuel economy, you can spend more time enjoying the ride and less time at the pump.

And lets talk style the Mazda 2s sleek exterior design turns heads wherever you go. From its bold grille to its sporty silhouette, this car exudes confidence and sophistication.

But dont just take our word for it come see for yourself why the 2011 Mazda 2 is the ultimate choice for drivers who refuse to compromise on performance, style, or fun!

?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that vehicle features and specifications may vary. We recommend verifying any information thats important to you before making a purchase.

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

169,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN jm1de1hy4b0111821

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 169,996 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

4 Speed Automatic

