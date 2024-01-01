$5,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GX
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 169,996 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Zoom into the Future with the 2011 Mazda 2! ??
Looking for a ride that's big on style, fuel efficiency, and fun? Meet the 2011 Mazda 2! This compact charmer packs a punch with its peppy 1.5-liter engine, delivering zippy performance that'll put a smile on your face every time you hit the road. Whether you're zipping through city streets or cruising down the highway, the Mazda 2's nimble handling and responsive steering make every drive a delight.
But wait, there's more! Inside, you'll find a surprisingly spacious cabin that comfortably seats five, along with ample cargo space for all your gear. Plus, with its impressive fuel economy, you can spend more time enjoying the ride and less time at the pump.
And let's talk style the Mazda 2's sleek exterior design turns heads wherever you go. From its bold grille to its sporty silhouette, this car exudes confidence and sophistication.
But don't just take our word for it come see for yourself why the 2011 Mazda 2 is the ultimate choice for drivers who refuse to compromise on performance, style, or fun!
?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that vehicle features and specifications may vary. We recommend verifying any information that's important to you before making a purchase.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
