Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

  1. 1620509614
  2. 1620509626
  3. 1620509626
  4. 1620509626
  5. 1620509626
  6. 1620509626
  7. 1620509626
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7015484
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC6BH754780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


No Accidents 

All vehicles are professionally cleaned and certified.  Included in the price of the vehicle is,  a complimentary full tank of gas, license transfer, oil change, 3 month warranty.


No hidden fees. No mark-up games. No sales pressure.


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wagmarr Auto Sales

2009 Honda Fit DX-A
 220,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 80,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 4U
 105,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wagmarr Auto Sales

Wagmarr Auto Sales

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-1719

Alternate Numbers
Detail: 613-531-8885
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory