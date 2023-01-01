Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

232,117 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

232,117KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9613738
  Stock #: 63759
  VIN: 3VWLX7AJXBM019449

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 63759
  Mileage 232,117 KM

Vehicle Description

With its excellent much praised German supple ride and excellent steering, this VW Jetta is a pleasure to drive, and an ultimately comfortable compact sedan. This 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine. The Jetta is pitching itself as a stronger value than ever.This sedan has 232,117 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Child Safety Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

