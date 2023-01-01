$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Highline
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
232,117KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613738
- Stock #: 63759
- VIN: 3VWLX7AJXBM019449
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 63759
- Mileage 232,117 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine. The Jetta is pitching itself as a stronger value than ever.This sedan has 232,117 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Child Safety Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Wheel Locks, K...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4