2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2,898 KM

Details Description Features

$77,999

+ tax & licensing
$77,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Gorgeous Black 2019 Corvette Stingray!! Super Low KMS!!! One Owner - Clean CarFax!!

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Gorgeous Black 2019 Corvette Stingray!! Super Low KMS!!! One Owner - Clean CarFax!!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$77,999

+ taxes & licensing

2,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7256699
  • Stock #: 4922
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D74K5108927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray!!! Black on Black!! One Owner, Clean CarFax!!



Features include 6.2L V8, Rear Wheel Drive,Navigation, Removable Roof, Leather, Bose Premium Audio, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Heated Mirrors, Dual Climate Control, and much more!!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

