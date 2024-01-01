$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,819KM
VIN 2GNFLGE56C6393312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24321AA
- Mileage 95,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry
The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 95,819 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.0L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust 150 amp alternator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79L fuel tank...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2012 Chevrolet Equinox