Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

340,513 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS- Certified - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS- Certified - Navigation

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

340,513KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9026506
  • Stock #: 22619A
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU1CF368532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taupe Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 340,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Navigation, Remote Keyless Entry, OnStar, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

If you want reliable family transport with lots of entertainment options, the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu may be the answer to your mid-size sedan prayers. This 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 340,513 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's taupe grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD),ABS,Power Steering,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Traction Control,Passenger Air Bag,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Rear Reading Lamps,Emergency Trunk Release,Rear Bench Seat,4-Wheel Di...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 88,738 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 340,513 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 22,858 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory