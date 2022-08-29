$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LS- Certified - Navigation
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
340,513KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9026506
- Stock #: 22619A
- VIN: 1G1ZB5EU1CF368532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taupe Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 340,513 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want reliable family transport with lots of entertainment options, the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu may be the answer to your mid-size sedan prayers. This 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2012 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 340,513 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's taupe grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.4L 170 HP I4 VVT FLEX FUEL W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD),ABS,Power Steering,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Traction Control,Passenger Air Bag,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Rear Reading Lamps,Emergency Trunk Release,Rear Bench Seat,4-Wheel Di...
