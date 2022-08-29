Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

141,559 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

LTZ / Leather / 7 Passenger

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9097792
  • VIN: KL77P3EM0CK543359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,559 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're in the market for a 7 passenger vehicle, although don't like the size and handling of a typical mini-van, we've got the perfect vehicle for you!

 

Features include a Fuel Efficient 2.4-litre Ecotec Engine, Leather Interior, Remote Start, CD Player, 7 Passenger Seating, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Backup Sensors, Bluetooth Hands-Free, and more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

