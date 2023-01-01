Menu
2012 Chevrolet Volt

156,557 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2012 Chevrolet Volt

2012 Chevrolet Volt

2012 Chevrolet Volt

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

156,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9992027
  Stock #: 100755
  VIN: 1G1RD6E43CU100755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 100755
  • Mileage 156,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Great deal on this very efficient Chevy Volt PHEV - plug in hybrid!!!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

