2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

124,377 KM

Details

$14,389

+ tax & licensing
$14,389

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

SXT Premium Plus - Leather, Rear Air and Heat!

SXT Premium Plus - Leather, Rear Air and Heat!

Location

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

124,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6067686
  • Stock #: 20T087A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9CR193201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,377 KM

Vehicle Description

6 Inch Touchscreen, Rear Air and Heat, Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, 17 Inch AlloysEnjoy Hassle-Free One-Price Shopping At Kingston Dodge. Family Owned And Operated Since 1980. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential And With Rates As Low As 4.99% OAC.*ALL USED VEHICLES COME WITH ONE STANDARD KEY/FOB - EXTRA KEYS/FOBS MAY BE INCLUDED IN SOME CASES OR AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT ADDITIONAL COSTS (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS).

Vehicle Features

Leather Interior
Rear Air amp Heat

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

