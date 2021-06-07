2012 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7202813 Stock #: 334313

334313 VIN: 3C4PDCCG6CT334313

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 138,366 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

