2012 Ford F-150

160,830 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

FX4

Location

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5386028
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CFB88970

160,830KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,830 KM

Vehicle Description

  All vehicles are professionally cleaned.

 *Certified.

Included in the price of the vehicle:

* complimentary full tank of gas.

* License transfer. 

* Oil change.

* 3 month warranty.

- No mark-up games.

- No hidden fees.

- No sales pressure

✅Financing available.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

