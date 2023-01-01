Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

119,292 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL LOCAL TRADE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SEL LOCAL TRADE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10607988
  2. 10607988
  3. 10607988
  4. 10607988
  5. 10607988
  6. 10607988
  7. 10607988
  8. 10607988
  9. 10607988
  10. 10607988
  11. 10607988
  12. 10607988
  13. 10607988
  14. 10607988
  15. 10607988
  16. 10607988
  17. 10607988
  18. 10607988
  19. 10607988
  20. 10607988
  21. 10607988
  22. 10607988
  23. 10607988
  24. 10607988
  25. 10607988
  26. 10607988
  27. 10607988
  28. 10607988
  29. 10607988
  30. 10607988
  31. 10607988
  32. 10607988
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607988
  • Stock #: 10766A
  • VIN: 1FAHP3M27CL459241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10766A
  • Mileage 119,292 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Focus SEL - a dynamic hatchback that brings together a blend of fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and refined aesthetics. 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine, 6-speed PowerShift automatic transmission, Ford SYNC® voice-activated communications and entertainment system, Power windows with one-touch-down driver's side feature, and so much more!




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2012 Nissan Juke SV ...
 91,859 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 156,570 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 81,539 KM
$41,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory