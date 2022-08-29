Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

111,397 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SE / Clean CarFax / CD Player

2012 Ford Fusion

SE / Clean CarFax / CD Player

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,397KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9034186
  Stock #: 5711
  VIN: 3FAHP0HA8CR189034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,397 KM

Vehicle Description

So what made the 2012 Ford Fusion so popular? For starters, the Fusion is a well-built car with an excellent reputation for reliability!

 

Features include a 2.5L 4cyl Engine, Power Drivers Seat, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Remote Trunk Release, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don't see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

