Get professional-grade reliability and engineering in the GMC Savana. This 2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old-fashioned work van thats thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. Its just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense, professional-grade van that gets the job done. This van has 183,101 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2012 GMC Savana

183,101 KM

183,101KM
Used
VIN 1GTS7AFX6C1135853

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24201A
  • Mileage 183,101 KM

Get professional-grade reliability and engineering in the GMC Savana. This 2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old-fashioned work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense, professional-grade van that gets the job done. This van has 183,101 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

ENGINE VORTEC 4.3L V6 (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Reading Lamps, Fourth Passenger Door, Vinyl Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

