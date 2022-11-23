$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL NEVADA EDITION
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
321,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9365572
- Stock #: 57324
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA2CZ277940
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 57324
- Mileage 321,024 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 321,024 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Fro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4