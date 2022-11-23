Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

321,024 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

321,024KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365572
  • Stock #: 57324
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA2CZ277940

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 57324
  • Mileage 321,024 KM

Vehicle Description

With a bold design, a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a highly capable drivetrain, the GMC Sierra 1500 lets you have it all. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 321,024 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Fro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 321,024 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 35,058 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 37,886 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory