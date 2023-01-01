Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Genesis

86,998 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Genesis

2012 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan w/Premium Pkg- $230 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan w/Premium Pkg- $230 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10429776
  • Stock #: 27076A
  • VIN: KMHGC4DD9CU157349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The Genesis' impressive details and execution make it a pragmatic luxury-car choice, especially in the quick, plush V-6 version. - thecarconnection.com This 2012 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Following much initial success in the luxury sedan market, Hyundai's popular Genesis receives several notable upgrades for 2012. The Genesis sedan has been given an overall design freshening, with updated LED headlights the most noticeable change. A new rear fascia has also been fitted and added new integrated exhaust tips. This sedan has 86,998 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.50 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $29835 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, PLATINUM METALLIC, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Woodgrain Interior Trim, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Side Air Bag, Security Sys...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2016 Jaguar XF Prest...
 122,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 88,089 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 220,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory