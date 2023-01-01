$23,998+ tax & licensing
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2012 Hyundai Genesis
Sedan w/Premium Pkg- $230 B/W
86,998KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10429776
- Stock #: 27076A
- VIN: KMHGC4DD9CU157349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 86,998 KM
Vehicle Description
The Genesis' impressive details and execution make it a pragmatic luxury-car choice, especially in the quick, plush V-6 version. - thecarconnection.com This 2012 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Following much initial success in the luxury sedan market, Hyundai's popular Genesis receives several notable upgrades for 2012. The Genesis sedan has been given an overall design freshening, with updated LED headlights the most noticeable change. A new rear fascia has also been fitted and added new integrated exhaust tips. This sedan has 86,998 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.50 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $29835 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, PLATINUM METALLIC, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Woodgrain Interior Trim, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Side Air Bag, Security Sys...
