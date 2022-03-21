2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 6 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8947384

8947384 Stock #: 10327

10327 VIN: 5XYZGDAG6CG108904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,699 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.