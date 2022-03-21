Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

212,699 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.5 AWD - CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.5 AWD - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8947384
  2. 8947384
  3. 8947384
  4. 8947384
  5. 8947384
  6. 8947384
  7. 8947384
  8. 8947384
  9. 8947384
  10. 8947384
  11. 8947384
  12. 8947384
  13. 8947384
  14. 8947384
  15. 8947384
  16. 8947384
  17. 8947384
  18. 8947384
  19. 8947384
  20. 8947384
  21. 8947384
  22. 8947384
  23. 8947384
  24. 8947384
  25. 8947384
  26. 8947384
  27. 8947384
  28. 8947384
  29. 8947384
  30. 8947384
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947384
  • Stock #: 10327
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG6CG108904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is a great family SUV with all-wheel drive, power features, steering wheel mounted controls, heated front seats, hands-free connectivity and auxiliary inputs. This vehicle is a local trade that also comes with a clean CARFAX report!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 212,699 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2005 Forest River RO...
 0 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
1992 Nissan 240SX SE...
 81,900 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory