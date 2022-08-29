Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

251,011 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

EX- Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

251,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9119119
  • Stock #: 62731
  • VIN: KNAHH8C86C7400312

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 251,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!

A compact design with plenty of room and seating for seven. What else do you need? This 2012 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

A practical and affordable seven passenger wagon, the 2012 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials. The Rondo is shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; it's an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features and has consistently won solid safety marks and delivers a lot of value.This wagon has 251,011 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Rollover Protection Bars, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Windows, A/C, Pass-Thro...

 251,011 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

